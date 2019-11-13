Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2,987.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,419 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $71,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $36,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

