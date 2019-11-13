Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.24% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

