Banco Santander S.A. Has $38.02 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2,077.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 240,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

