Banco Santander S.A. Invests $22.16 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,157,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.08% of Iqvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 120.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 455.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

