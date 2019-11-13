Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $18.80 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 438,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

