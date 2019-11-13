BancorpSouth Bank Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Prologis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

