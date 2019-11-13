BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 1,002 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

