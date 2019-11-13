BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 23,113 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

