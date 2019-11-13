BancorpSouth Bank Sells 150 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 8.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 448.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Linde by 6.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average is $192.64. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

