BancorpSouth Bank Takes $3.10 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 137.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 214,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

