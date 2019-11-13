Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 907,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

