Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

