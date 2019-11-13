Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,875. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.