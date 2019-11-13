Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 89,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

