BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

BYW6 has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:BYW6 traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €26.45 ($30.76). 13,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,697. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €19.80 ($23.02) and a 52 week high of €27.95 ($32.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.36. The company has a market cap of $896.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

