BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

