BB&T Securities LLC Lowers Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 42.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Globant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

Globant stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $112.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

