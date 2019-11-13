BB&T Securities LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 2,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $207.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $209.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.79. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

