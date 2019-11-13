BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

