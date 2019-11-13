BB&T Securities LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.77. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.