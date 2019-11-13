BB&T Securities LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

