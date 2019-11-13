BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 14,949 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,072,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

