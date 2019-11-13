BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 425,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

CRM opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,026 shares of company stock valued at $39,493,487. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.