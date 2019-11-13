BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 354,862 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

BK opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.