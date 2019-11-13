BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Republic Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.37.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

