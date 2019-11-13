BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,802 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of PSXP opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

