BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,572 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,013,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,877 shares of company stock worth $1,505,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

