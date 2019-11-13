Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CBS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CBS by 5,978.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 607,390 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The media conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on CBS from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

