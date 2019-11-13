Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.