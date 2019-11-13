Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.08. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,200 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.96 million for the quarter.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

