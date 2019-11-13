Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,422,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.16.

Allergan stock opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

