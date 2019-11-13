Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

