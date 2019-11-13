Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

