Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €24.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.89 ($19.64).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting €13.62 ($15.83). The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12 month high of €18.46 ($21.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.04 and its 200 day moving average is €13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

