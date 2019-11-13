Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CFO Sells $5,596,500.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $11,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

