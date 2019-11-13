BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.30). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 641.29% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 211,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,679. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.