BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 162689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $752,877.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,511.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,559. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

