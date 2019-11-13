BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioTelemetry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

