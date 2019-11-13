BitBar Reaches Market Cap of $79,125.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00020808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $79,125.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 43,314 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

