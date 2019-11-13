BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

