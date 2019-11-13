BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

CII stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.