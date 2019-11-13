BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Quanta Services worth $414,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

