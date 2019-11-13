BlackRock Inc. Has $434.47 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 333,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.54% of National Fuel Gas worth $434,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.