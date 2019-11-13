BlackRock Inc. Has $443.84 Million Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.53% of Caretrust REIT worth $443,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after buying an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

