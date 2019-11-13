BlackRock Inc. Purchases 28,445 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.03% of TopBuild worth $454,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TopBuild by 136.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $1,732,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 830.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 253.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $371,695.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $62,332.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura raised their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

