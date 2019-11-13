BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,301,155 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,527,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,301,155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.56% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $407,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,102 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

