BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

BAF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,564. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

