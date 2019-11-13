BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE BLW remained flat at $$16.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

