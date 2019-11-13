Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

MUS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

