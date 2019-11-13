Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE BQH remained flat at $$14.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

